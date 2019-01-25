× Amanda Friedeman on International Holocaust Remembrance Day

In 2005, the United Nations General Assembly designed Jan. 27 as International Holocaust Remembrance Day. The date coincides with the liberation of Auschwitz on Jan. 27, 1945. Amanda Friedeman, Harvey L. Miller Family Youth Educator at the Illinois Holocaust Museum & Education Center, joins the Bill and Wendy show to talk about the importance of the Holocaust, why we still need to teach young people about it, why remembering the Holocaust matters now more than ever, and much more.

The Illinois Holocaust Museum will hold a Holocaust Commemorative Series on Sunday, January 27, 2:00 – 3:30 pm. This event is free to the public and reservations are required. Visit www.ilholocaustmuseum.org for more information.

