Wintrust Business Lunch 1/24/19: WhatsApp in Hot Water, Reading To George H.W. Bush, & The Million Dollar Squash Tournament

Social media is one of the most difficult terrains to navigate because we discover new revelations about social media, including how much data is out in the world when we use these sites. Steve Bertrand and Ian Sherr covered some of latest stories from CNET including Facebook knowing you better than you and WhatsApp finding itself in hot water. Bill Geiger jumped on the program to remind listeners about the dark and bright areas of retiring, Brad Melter shared his experience of reading his new book to the late George H.W. Bush, and Kendall Baker explained why the sport of squash is a bigger deal than you think.