White Sox announcer Ed Farmer talks SoxFest 2019

Let’s Go, Go-Go White Sox! Bill and Wendy sit down with Chicago White Sox Announcer Ed Farmer. They talk about Manny Machado’s unsigned status, SoxFest 2019, his favorite memory of the Sox title win in ’05, and much more.

