Rebecca Sive stopped by the Steve Cochran Show to talk about her new book, Vote Her In: Your Guide to Electing our First Woman President, in a time where women are not taking no for an answer. You can get the book HERE. Rebecca highlights that it won’t be a easy road but the women that are running are qualified and have worked their way up and the country is ready for a female president. You can check out more about Rebecca Sive HERE.