Thought Leader Don Lloyd: The Health of This Economy – "It's Strong. It's Not Letting Up"

With Davos 2019, annual world economic outlooks and so much more flood the month of January every year and that keeps Don Lloyd (SVP of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange and Derivatives at Associated Bank) very busy. Steve Grzanich was curious what that all meant for the US economy and how things move forward this year as the two chatted on this week’s Associated Bank Thought Leader Conversation.