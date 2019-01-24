× The Patti Vasquez Show 01.23.19| GiGi’s Playhouse, Geja’s Cafe, Midnight Wellness Wednesday with Dr. Kathy Tynus and more…

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show:

Founder of GiGi’s Playhouse Nancy Gianni gives us the scoop on what’s to come for GiGi’s Playhouse and their upcoming gala.

Geja’s Cafe bring in some fondue ready treats as they tell us more about their special restaurant.

Midnight Wellness with Dr. Kathy Tynus as she talks to us about recent outbreaks and how to stay our healthiest selves.

Andy Weir, Alan Clark and Callum O’Donnell joins us in the studio to talk about the Robert Burns Celebration and Scottish heritage.

Plus, Dr. Dingman calls in the studio.