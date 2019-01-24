× The Opening Bell 1/24/19: How Much Do You Really Know About Your 401(k)…?

The US Government Shutdown, Brexit and Davos 2019 all giving those in the international markets plenty to be thinking about on a day to day basis – especially Don Lloyd (SVP of Capital Markets – Foreign Exchange and Derivatives at Associated Bank). Steve Grzanich and Don covered the biggest influencers on the global radar and the long run outlook is positive for Don. (At 22:20) Grant Easterbrook (Co-founder of Dream Forward) then join the program to share how he is helping to simplify retirement and 401(k) plans through implementing artificial intelligence and they learned a lot about what consumers don’t know about their 401(k)’s.