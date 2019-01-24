× The Mincing Rascals 01.24.19: Pelosi v. Trump, Covington Catholic High School, Race for Mayor, and the Ed Burke chronicles

The Mincing Rascals are John Williams, Steve Bertrand and Patti Vasquez of WGN Radio, and Scott Stantis and Eric Zorn of Chicago Tribune. They kick off this discussion with who won the Pelosi/Trump battle. The Rascals go on to talk about solutions other than a wall for illegal immigration. Plus, they talk about their takeaways from behavior of the Covington Catholic High School students in a weekend rally. Stateside, the Rascals discuss what the race for mayor has in store for us now, and the Ed Burke debacle.

Steve recommends watching the squash championship.

Scott recommends reading Happy Days Are Here Again: The 1932 Democratic Convention, the Emergence of FDR–and How America Was Changed Forever by Steven Neal.

Patti recommends reading Robert Burns poetry.

Eric rescinds last week’s recommendation, and recommends watching both “Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened” documentaries on Netflix and Hulu.

John recommends reading The Complete Works of Carl Sandberg.