The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.24.19: Wilbur Ross, Ken Griffin, healthy eating in 2019, Kim Foxx and marijuana

John Williams starts the show by letting you decide your thoughts on Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross’s commentary on furloughed workers’ circumstances. Then, John tells you about the Illinois man who is now the owner of the most expensive home in the United States. Listeners chime in with their takeaways. Seattle Sutton’s Healthy Eating Owner and Dietitian Rene Ficek shares some healthy eating wisdom, for a happier life. And, new breaks that Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx is proposing a plan to decriminalize marijuana and expunge misdemeanors. Listeners’ calls and texts flood in with their thoughts on smokers and more.