Roe Conn Full Show (1/24/19): Susana Mendoza makes her case for being Mayor of Chicago, DeWayne Wise on “the catch,” and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Thursday, January 24th, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has an update on Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx’s plans to legalize marijuana in Illinois, former federal prosecutor Pat Brady looks at what Michael Cohen being subpoenaed by the Senate Intel Committee, Tom Skilling forecasts two winter storms in-store for Chicago, Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza makes her case for being the next mayor of Chicago, the Top Five@5 features a blast from Beto O’Rourke’s past, Richard Roeper reviews Matthew McConaughey & Anne Hathaway in Serenity, Eric Runge plays #NewsOrRuse, and former White Sox outfielder DeWayne Wise remembers fondly of his time in Chicago.
