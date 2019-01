× Mark and Erik Belly Up To Baconfest!

WGN Nightside hosts, Mark Carman and Erik Runge bring on Seth Zurer (Baconfest Co-Founder) and Guy Meikele (Heritage Restaurant and Caviar Bar) to talk about the much beloved Chicago staple…Baconfest! They dive into the dishes and the history of the fest (11 Years and running!) and share some fun insights and stories behind bacon.