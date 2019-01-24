× Hoge and Jahns, Episode 215: Bears At The Pro Bowl & Introducing The New Defensive Coordinator

It may be early in the offseason, but Adam Hoge and Adam Jahns have plenty to talk about. They discuss the recent announcement that the Bears will be playing the Oakland Raiders in London next season. The guys also talk about Pro Bowl practice in Orlando, where seven Bears are getting ready for Sunday’s all-star game. Hoge and Jahns play audio from new defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano’s introductory press conference. They also play tape of Pro Bowl quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, who commented on the playoff loss and Cody Parkey’s missed game-winning attempt.

