Challenges of Parenting whether Gay or Straight – a funny new play called “Dada Woof, Papa Hot;” and A Play Series to Combat Racism sponsored by the Partnership of Black Ensemble Theater and Northeastern Illinois University

This week, Paul goes behind the curtain to discuss two theatrical productions that address issues facing so many people today. First, the cast of the funny and meaningful play “Dada Woof, Papa Hot,” produced by About Face Theatre and playing at Theater Wit thru Feb 16th. Parenting is challenging for straight couples as well as gay couples. This play, set in the period just after the US Supreme Court ruling finding same sex marriage constitutional, highlights the stress of raising children and the intrigue of infidelity in a relationship. Joining in are lead cast members Keith Kupferer, Bruch Thomas Reed and Benjamin Sprunger. Then the founder of the Black Ensemble Theater, Jackie Taylor, has dedicated her life and career to eradicating racism in our lifetime. Towards that end, BET joins forces with Northeastern Illinois University to present three powerful one act plays from January thru March each raising powerful issues and questions of import to our community. In addition, an artist in residence program is part of the partnership providing opportunity for promising artists. Joining the conversation are Daryl Brooks (Producing Managing Director at BET), Andrea Evans (Director of the Caruthers Center for Inner City Studies at NWIU) and Acting Associate Dean Tim Libretti from the NEIU College of Arts and Sciences. A program of theater making a difference in the community….check it out!