Bill and Wendy Full Show 1.24.19: Be Careful Out There

It’s a cold and icy mess outside! Wendy took a tumble yesterday due to the slick conditions. She tells Bill all about it. Then, Bill and Wendy have a cereal nerd fest with Ed Herman! Herman, a lawyer with the personal injury law firm Brown & Crouppen, joins the show to talk about his viral video “Ed v. Cereal” where he shares tips on how to master your perfect breakfast bowl. Chicago White Sox Announcer Ed Farmer stops by the studio to talk about SoxFest 2019. And are this week’s new flicks box office hits? Dean Richards shares his review on “Serenity” and “The Kid Who Would Be King”.

The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.