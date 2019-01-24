× Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour 1.24.19: No More Hearts

On this edition of the Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour, Bill and Wendy have some breaking news. The iconic Valentine’s Day candy Sweethearts won’t be on store shelves this year. No more chalky heart candy! Bummer. Or should we say yay? They also talk about McDonald’s bacon hour, National Compliments Day, and much more.

