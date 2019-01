× Attorney Ed Herman on Creating the Perfect Bowl of Cereal

Who doesn’t love a good bowl of cereal? Ed Herman, a lawyer with the personal injury law firm Brown & Crouppen, joins the Bill and Wendy show to talk about his viral video “Ed v. Cereal” where he shares his tips and tricks on how to make the perfect breakfast bowl.

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.