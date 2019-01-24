× Ask A Bartender, Mark’s Hoarding Problems, Brian & Sandra’s Touching Story About ALS and Baconfest is Sizzling in Chicago | Full Show (Jan 24th)

WGN Nightside hosts, Mark Carman and Erik Runge bring on Seth Zurer (Baconfest Co-Founder) and Guy Meikele (Heritage Restaurant and Caviar Bar) to talk about the much beloved Chicago staple…Baconfest! They dive into the dishes and the history of the fest (11 Years and running!) and share some fun insights and stories behind bacon. Then, Brian Wallach & Sandra Abrevaya join us to tell their touching story About ALS and how they are using their platform to benefit others with “I AM ALS“. All this and more!