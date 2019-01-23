× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/23/19: Taxes Taxes Taxes, Super Bowl Ads, and Weed Legalization in Illinois (What Might We See)?

Terry Savage was sitting pool side while Steve Bertrand was studio side, but no matter where they are, there will always be some thing to be talking about regarding our money (including the proposed 70% tax plan from Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez). Frank Sennett is looking towards, “The Big Game” (aka The Super Bowl) for when Jim Beam will spend a big chunk of change on Illinois televisions, and Dr. Ruben Baler is providing some perspective about what we might see if/when marijuana becomes legal in Illinois.