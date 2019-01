× What Are The Key Market Drivers for 2019?

Despite the fear that is constantly coming out of Wall Street, Sheraz Mian (Research Director at Zacks Equity Research) explained that, “the underlying fundamentals of the US economy still are very strong…” and Steve Grzanich is happy to hear those words. The two recapped some of the worries that are still lingering in the markets after ending 2018 on a low note, but then dove into the perspectives and trends that are driving things in 2019.