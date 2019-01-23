The Top Five@5 (1/23/19): The Mooch & Tom Green discuss politics, “food-porn” in the Super Bowl, and more…

President Trump & Speaker Pelosi trade jabs over the State of the Union Address, the saga of the Covington Catholic High School & Omaha Nation elder Nathan Phillips hits another level, Sarah Huckabee-Sanders does think daily White House press briefings will return anytime soon, a new Super Bowl tackles the theme of “frozen-food porn,” and Anthony “The Mooch” Scaramucci weighs in on politics from the Big Brother house.

