The Patti Vasquez Show 1.22.19 | Oscar Noms & Dia De La Concha

Tonight on The Patti Vasquez Show:

Matt Fagerholm from RogerEbert.com and Indie Outlook returns to run down the SAG, Independent Spirit and Oscar nominations and talk about some of the biggest surprises and snubs of the awards season.

Ferndando Nieto also drops by in studio to talk about Dia De La Concha, a celebration of everyone’s pan dulce: the Concha. The festival features live muisc, local vendors, specialty drinks and benefits Mujeres Latinas en Accion. For more information, visit facebook.com/diadelaconcha.