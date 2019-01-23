The Opening Bell 1/23/19: How Do You Choose The Right School For Your Child?
Choosing the right school for children is an important process especially with all the different options now compared to what was available 15 years ago. Steve Grzanich emphasized the importance of these decisions with Shelby Doyle (Director of Communications at National School Choice Week) who joined the show to answer a number of questions. Sheraz Mian (Research Director at Zacks Equity Research) joined the program to finally get a feel on where this year might perform as the earnings gear up in the markets for the fourth quarter with growth on the minds of everyone and the linger of recession in the back of our minds.