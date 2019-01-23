× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.23.19: Expensive eyeglasses, Chicago Restaurant Week, the State of the Union

John Williams wants to know how much you pay for your eyeglasses, and where you get them. That’s after reading David Lazarus‘s story in the LA Times, which questions the price of expensive eye wear and John resonates with that. You call in with your solutions for cheaper – and still stylish – glasses. And David Lazarus depicts the glasses industry with some steep numbers. Plus, Chicago Tribune Restaurant Critic Phil Vettel preview Chicago Restaurant Week, and discusses the resurgence of French cuisine in Chicago. Finally, John questions whether Speaker Nancy Pelosi has a right to ban President Trump from giving a State of the Union address. Overnight host Matt Bubala has some words on that.