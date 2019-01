× Technori | How to re-brand your company (with JC Grubbs)

JC Grubbs, CEO & founder of Tandem, joins Scott in-studio at WGN Radio to give us some lessons on how to not only rename your company, but rebrand it entirely in order to create a fresh persona, mission, and pitch. Tandem was once DevMynd before JC decided something needed to change.

This episode is sponsored by Bank of America and MB Real Estate.

