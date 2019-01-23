× Spreading Awareness for Personal Safety in the Workplace

Owner and CEO of Team-Fireball, Debbie Pickus, joins the conversation to spread her mission of helping and empowering others, especially in situations that arise in the workplace. They are making a difference by providing programs for corporations regarding personal safety, self-defense, situational awareness, sexual harassment, hiring & firing, mindset and so much more. “Get Fired UP” with the team and learn more at www.team-fireball.com.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3588532/getting-zen-with-jen-z-ep-21_2019-01-22-200032.64kmono.mp3

For more health and beauty tips visit Jen Z on Facebook, Instagram & www.jenzanotti.com!