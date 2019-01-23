(COMBO) This combination of file pictures created on January 20, 2019 shows US President Donald Trump as he arrives at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 19, 2019,and
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-NY) outside the House Chamber on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on January 3, 2019. - US President Donald Trump bitterly attacked top Democrat Nancy Pelosi on January 20, 2019 after she rejected a deal on immigration and the Mexico border wall that would end a 30-day-old government shutdown. Pelosi, speaker of the House of Representatives, on January 19, 2019 called Trump's offer of temporary protections for about a million immigrants in return for $5.7 billion to fund the wall a "non-starter.""Nancy Pelosi has behaved so irrationally & has gone so far to the left that she has now officially become a Radical Democrat," Trump tweeted. "She is so petrified of the 'lefties' in her party that she has lost control." (Photos by Jim WATSON and Alex Edelman / AFP) (Photo credit should read JIM WATSON,ALEX EDELMAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Roe Conn Full Show (1/23/19): Rep. Kinzinger & Rep. Krishnamoorthi on the govt shutdown, Tom Skilling warns about next week’s winter weather, and more…
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Wednesday, January 23rd, 2019:
Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger(R-16) looks at where negotiations are over the government shutdown, WGN-TV’s Tom Skilling forecasts even more bone-chilling cold for Chicago, anchor for the weekday edition of NBC Nightly News & Dateline Lester Holt reports on his series “Justice For All,” Illinois State Rep.LaShawn Ford makes his case for being the next Chicago Mayor, the Top Five@5 features Tom Green looking for answers about the government shutdown from the Mooch (Anthony Scaramucci) on Celebrity Big Brother, Washington Post National Correspondent Philip Bump has an update on where or if the State of the Union Address will happen, and Illinois Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi(D-8) reacts to former Donald Trump attorney Michael Cohen announcing he will postpone his scheduled testimony before the House Oversight Committee.