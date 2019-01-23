Rep. Adam Kinzinger believes mounting pressure will force a resolution to re-open the government “sooner, rather than later”
Rep. Adam Kinzinger(R-IL16) joins Roe Conn and Anna Davlantes to analyze where negotiations over the government shutdown stand, U.S. relations with Venezuela, and the back-and-forth drama surrounding the State of the Union Address.
