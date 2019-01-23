× Preserving Jackson Park vs the Obama Presidential Center

Ward Miller from Preservation Chicago joins the Steve Cochran Show to discus the latest on briefs being filed in the Obama Presidential Center. The Preservation Chicago and Jackson Park Watch amici curiae brief argues that this alleged “tradition” of museums built on Chicago Park District land is unsupported. Its brief examines the history of each “Museum in the Park,” refuting any comparison to what is proposed by the Obama Foundation in Jackson Park.