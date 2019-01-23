Marty Nesbitt, left, chair of the Obama Foundation is accompanied by Robert J. Zimmer, president of University of Chicago at a news conference Wednesday, Aug. 3, 2016, in Chicago. The Obama Foundation officially announced Jackson Park on the city's South Side as the site of the Obama Presidential Center. (AP Photo/Tae-Gyun Kim)
Preserving Jackson Park vs the Obama Presidential Center
Ward Miller from Preservation Chicago joins the Steve Cochran Show to discus the latest on briefs being filed in the Obama Presidential Center. The Preservation Chicago and Jackson Park Watch amici curiae brief argues that this alleged “tradition” of museums built on Chicago Park District land is unsupported. Its brief examines the history of each “Museum in the Park,” refuting any comparison to what is proposed by the Obama Foundation in Jackson Park.