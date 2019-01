× Mayoral Candidate Susana Mendoza: “The future of the city is at stake.”

Mayoral Candidate Susana Mendoza joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about why she should be Chicago’s next mayor. She said that the future of the city is at stake. Susana brings a lot of experience of working both parties to get things done and she says that an even bigger issue for the city than the pension and finance challenges is the issue of violence.