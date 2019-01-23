A Warby Parker eyeglass frame is displayed at a company retail store, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2017, in New York. Several online startups have offered try-before-you-buy options for items including jewelry, clothing, glasses and more. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
LA Times Business Columnist David Lazarus: “We’re looking at 1000% mark-ups on both frames and lenses”
LA Times Business Columnist David Lazarus joins John Williams is infuriated with the cost of eyeglasses these days. He depicts the eyeglass industry with some steep numbers.