FILE - In this April 26, 1979, file photo, Ted Bundy leans back in his chair in the courtroom before his trial in Tallahassee, Fla. One of the most notorious serial killers in American history, Bundy is believed to have killed at least 30 young women across the United States in the 1970s. Bundy was one of the hundreds of fugitives who have appeared on the FBI's Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. (AP Photo/Mark Foley, File)
Forensic psychologist Dr. Darrel Turner reflects on Ted Bundy on the 30th anniversary of his execution
Clinical and forensic psychologist Dr. Darrel Turner looks back on the 30th anniversary of Ted Bundy’s execution by explicating the concept of the “psycho-killer” and explaining the science behind psychopathy.