× Finding the G-Spot of your soul, Instagram-Vegan Star Jonny Juicer and The BEST explanation for cheating ever! | Full Show (Jan 23)

Tonight on The Kathy and Frank Show! Vegan-Instagram Superstar Jonny Juicer joins the show to talk about food alternatives to keep you healthy. Then, Dr. Marina Kostina (Reiki Master, CEO of Wired@Heart, Oneness Deeksha Giver, Amazon best-seller, Co-host of Inspira TeVe) joins the show to discuss her new book, Find The G-Spot of Your Soul. (See her live on Jan 24th from 5:30PM – 8:30PM at 3450 West Lake Street in Chicago.) We also talk about the BEST explanation for cheating you’ve ever heard! All this and more!