× City Club of Chicago: Getting Away with Murder – A Snapshot of Chicago

January 23, 2019

Getting Away with Murder: A Snapshot of Chicago – Moderated by Angela Rozas O’Toole – Featuring Chicago Tribune Crime Reporters Jeremy Gorner, Annie Sweeney & William Lee

Chicago Tribune

Tribune reporters examine the violence during during the first weekend of August, hoping to better understand the challenges authorities face in solving crime, as well as the impact unsolved shootings may on the city’s ongoing cycle of violence.

Speakers

Angela Rozas O’Toole

Angela Rozas O’Toole is a deputy metro editor at the Chicago Tribune and helps oversee criminal justice and political reporting. A reporter for a decade, she previously covered the Chicago Police Department and crime and justice issues in the western suburbs. She has a master’s degree in journalism from Columbia University and began her career reporting at The Times-Picayune in New Orleans. She has won numerous journalism awards, including a shared National Headliners Award for stories on domestic violence. She lives in Chicago with her husband and three children.

Jeremy Gorner

Jeremy Gorner is a crime reporter for the Tribune who covers the Chicago Police Department. He joined the Tribune in 2006 to cover breaking news for its online news desk. Since 2011, he’s been a beat reporter for the newspaper’s Metro staff, covering the Police Department. Before joining the Tribune, Gorner covered crime at the now-defunct New City News Service, formerly known as the City News Bureau of Chicago.

Annie Sweeney

Annie Sweeney has covered Chicago and its ‘burbs for nearly her entire career. She is gratified to have worked at both the city’s major daily papers, covering crime, courts and neighborhoods for more than a decade. She grew up in Edgewater on the North Side – though three years reporting for the former Daily Southtown has infused a deep respect for life south of Madison. Stints away from Chicago included earning a journalism degree at Mizzou, a brief time covering education at a small newspaper in Waterbury, Conn., and taking a year off to earn a master’s degree in peace studies in Dublin. She is now a general assignment reporter with an emphasis in crime, including human trafficking and prostitution issues. She still calls the far North Side home.

William Lee

William “Will” Lee has been a reporter with the Chicago Tribune since July 2009. Since then, Will has covered cops, courts, politics and entertainment, reviewing video games and interviewing celebrities. He also worked as a legman to Page 2 columnist John Kass. Before coming to the Tribune, Will covered similar topics for the SouthtownStar and its predecessor, the Daily Southtown. While there he was nominated for several journalism awards and won a Lisagor Award for breaking news. Will attended and graduated from Western Illinois University in Macomb. Will is a pop culture aficionado and at one time owned hundreds of comic books.