LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Patrick Kane #88 of the Chicago Blackhawks handles the puck against the Pacific Division All-Stars during the 2017 Honda NHL All-Star Game Semifinal #1 (Central vs. Pacific) at Staples Center on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)
Blackhawks Crazy: 2019 All Star Weekend
After finishing the pre-All Star break on a high note, Scott King and Chris Boden assess the Blackhawks’ ups and downs well past the mid-point of the season following Tuesday’s shootout win. Plus, you’ll hear Jeremy Colliton’s approach on Corey Crawford’s latest comeback from a concussion; Drake Caggiula on joining a couple of future Hall of Famers; and Patrick Kane’s struggles on how to bring up the kids.