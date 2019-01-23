× Blackhawks Crazy: 2019 All Star Weekend

After finishing the pre-All Star break on a high note, Scott King and Chris Boden assess the Blackhawks’ ups and downs well past the mid-point of the season following Tuesday’s shootout win. Plus, you’ll hear Jeremy Colliton’s approach on Corey Crawford’s latest comeback from a concussion; Drake Caggiula on joining a couple of future Hall of Famers; and Patrick Kane’s struggles on how to bring up the kids.

Like the podcast? Subscribe for free on iTunes and Google Play!