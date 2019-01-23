× ‘American Soul’: BET Launches New Series Inspired by Soul Train

“The hippest train in American” will make an impression in households once again. ‘American Soul’ is a drama series that tells the story of Soul Train and its creator Don Cornelius. The 10 episode series will premiere February 5th on BET and will air every Tuesday. The all-star lineup cast and crew will put you in a time capsule that will take you on an emotional journey throughout the 1970’s.

Lead actor, Sinqua Walls (Don Cornelius) and singer/actress Kelly Price (Brianne Clarke) stopped by the WGN Radio Studios to share details about their experiences while taking on these roles and why you don’t want to miss the train headed back into time on ‘American Soul’.