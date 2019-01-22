Listen: Bill and Wendy Bonus Hour

Video: Richard Roeper in the PPG Paints Green Room

Posted 11:30 AM, January 22, 2019, by

Chicago Sun-Times film critic and frequent contributor to the Roe Conn Show with Anna Davlantes, Richard Roeper, visited the PPG Paints Green Room to reveal some of his inner-most thoughts on various Chicago topics. Watch and find out his favorite movie filmed in Chicago and how he would personally improve the Chicago White Sox pitching staff.