The Wintrust Business Lunch 1/22/19: “Consumers [are] More Robust Than Governments”, Plowz & Mowz, and White Castle
Checking in live from Davos (The 2019 World Economic Forum), Jon Najarian joined Steve Bertrand to discuss some of the latest trends that are coming out of the meeting of economic leaders and there will surely be more news coming from the event as it continues on this week. Wills Mahoney explained the need for an “Uber for Housework” with Plowz & Mowz, Dawn Manske is utilizing retail to fight back against human trafficking around the world, and Jamie Richardson is preparing your local White Castle for their biggest holiday of the year, Valentines Day.