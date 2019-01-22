The Top Five@5 (1/22/19): Ryan Lochte debuts on “Celebrity Big Brother,” Jimmy Kimmel wants to sell you Trump commemorative plates, and more…
The Top Five@5 for Tuesday, January 22, 2019:
Sen. Mitch McConnell & Sen. Chuck Schumer trade blame for the prolonging the government shutdown, two Covington High School students took to social media to express their concern of threats to their school, former Secretary of State John Kerry some thoughts for President Trump, Jimmy Kimmel salutes the midway point in President Trump’s first term as president with commemorative plates, and Ryan Lochte makes his Celebrity Big Brother debut.
Follow your favorite Roe Conn Show characters on Twitter
Follow @RoeConn Follow @AnnaDavlantes Follow @kpowell720 Follow @kgfrankenthal Follow @TheRoeConnShow
And be sure to follow Roe on Facebook!