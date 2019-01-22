× The Opening Bell 1/22/19: Libraries Should Be On The Forefront Of Data Accessibility

Before the internet, where would people go to receive their information? more often than not, it was through books. Steve Grzanich learned from Susan Benton (CEO of the Urban Library Council) about the technological shift that libraries around the country are working to keep themselves and patrons at the forefront of digital changes online and in everyday life (including at many of our jobs). Scott Sargis (President at Strategic Search Corporation) then looked at the data behind the thriving robotics and engineering industry that has a sky high potential.