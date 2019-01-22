× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.22.19: Nathan Phillips, Oscar nomination snubs and surprises, identity theft

John Williams revisits yesterday’s conversation during which listeners and John alike questioned the motives of the Covington Catholic High School students chanting along with a Native American activist. He plays back audio of a long video from the rally over the weekend. The show may be over but you can give us your take here. Then, Chicago Tribune Film Critic Michael Phillips shares what he thought were the biggest surprises and snubs in the list of Oscars nominees. ABC Entertainment Correspondent Jason Nathanson gives his perspective on the Academy Awards nominations out this morning. Finally, John addresses suspicious calls he’s been receiving about his credit card and Social Security. He consults with Tracey Thanos, a special agent with the Social Security office of the Inspector General in Chicago, to ask what’s going on and how to avoid a scam.