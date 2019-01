× The importance of speaking persuasively

Speech specialist Dr. Catherine Ojakangas joins WGN Radio’s Karen Conti to talk about the importance of speaking persuasively. She elaborates on the different types of speech methods in persuasive speaking and Karen shares her pet peeves of speech. You can find more information on Dr. Ojakangas at her website, www.accent-american.com.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.