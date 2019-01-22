× The Buckinghams’ Carl Giammarese

Bill and Wendy welcome founding member and lead guitarist of The Buckinghams, Carl Giammarese! Carl talks about reuniting with original band members, ‘The Cornerstones of Rock’ concerts, the sounds of the 60s, the advantages and disadvantages of being a celebrity at a young age, and he plays a few of the band’s past hits.

SALUTE TO THE 60’s

Date: Saturday, Jan 26 at 8:00pm

Location: The Venue at Horseshoe Casino in Hammond, IN

Tickets: $45- $75

Tickets can be purchased at www.caesars.com/horseshoe-hammond/shows or Ticketmaster.com.

