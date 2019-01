× Steve Cochran Full Show 01.22.19: That temperature boarderline

The snow and freezing rain is coming so be safe people! Dean Richards has the Oscar nominations. Paul Vallas wants to be our mayor and Tim McGill says the weather is going to be bad.  Jeremy Colliton says they are still working on the 5 on 5 but power play has improved.  Susan Schmidt talks about not panicking with the markets.