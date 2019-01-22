Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan speaks at a news conference, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017 in Springfield, Ill. The speaker said the Illinois House will attempt to reverse Gov. Bruce Rauner's veto of a public school funding revamp next week. Madigan, a Democrat from Chicago, slammed GOP members who would not support the legislation, proposed by Democrats, to incorporate the expansive changes Rauner made in an amendatory veto. (AP Photo/ John O'Connor)
Spokesperson for Mike Madigan, Jessica Basham, on capital infrastructure bill timeline
Chief of staff to House Speaker Mike Madigan, Jessica Basham, joins the Steve Cochran Show to discuss realistic timelines for getting capital infrastructure bill and where the speaker stands on legalizing marijuana. Jessica didn’t have any specific answers about the speaker or where he stands on some issues, other than he’d like a balanced budget.