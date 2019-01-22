Roe Conn Full Show (1/22/19): Bill Daley makes his case for being Chicago’s next mayor, Tom Skilling forecasts some nasty winter weather, and more!
The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Tuesday, January 22nd, 2019:
WGN-TV’s Ben Bradley has an update on the Dorothy Brown being knocked of the upcoming Chicago municipal election, ABC’s Andy Field looks at where/when the State of The Union Address might take place, Tom Skilling forecasts some awful winter weather for Chicago, Richard Roeper looks at the major storylines surrounding the 91st Academy Award nominations, the Top Five@5 features Ryan Lochte making his debut on Celebrity Big Brother, Real Clear Politics Associate Editor/Columnist AB Stoddard doesn’t see an end in-sight for the government shutdown, and candidate for mayor Bill Bradley makes his case for tacking over city hall.
