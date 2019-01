× Nick Digilio 01.22.19: Dick DeBartolo, Oscar Talk, Purchases That Will Save You Money

Hour 1:

+ Show Start

+ Dick DeBartolo on gadgets

Hour 2:

+ Nick D’s Oscar Nomination Predictions

+ The Razzie Nominations

Hour 3:

+ Great actors who have never be nominated for Oscars

Hour 4:

+ Great actors who have never been nominated for Oscars

+ Purchases That Will Actually Save You Money in the Long Run

To download this or any of Nick’s podcast visit our I-Tunes page. Like us on Facebook (/nickdshow) and follow us on Twitter (@nickdshow.)