× Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas: “I liberate the bureaucracies, the mayor sets the tone.”

Mayoral candidate Paul Vallas joins the Steve Cochran Show to talk about what he brings to the race. He’s got extensive background in schools and passing budgets and increasing enrollment. When schools grow you get more state aid. He says, “I liberate the bureaucracies, the mayor sets the tone.” He says the problem with the police department is the politicization.