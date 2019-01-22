× Karen Conti | Full Show 1/20/19

Tonight on the Karen Conti Show!

Karen is back with her 1st show of the new year! The show starts off with psychologist Dr. Jody Adewale. He and Karen talk about Dr. Adewale’s involvement with the Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly. Then, Karen discusses the importance of speaking persuasively with Dr. Catherine Ojakangas who specializes in the use of speech.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.

You can find Karen Conti on Facebook. The Karen Conti Show airs Sundays from 7pm-9pm.