Joe Diamond on Magic: "The Art is in the Mystery"

Joe Diamond has been called many things: a mind reader, an illusionist, a psychic, and a magician. The coolest thing about him is that he combines all of these into his art.

Rachel Woodall sat down with Chicagoland magician, Joe Diamond, to talk about the art of magic: how he chose this as a profession, the nuances of the art, and why he thinks everyone should learn at least one magic trick.