If Robots Don’t Take Over The World, Engineers Might…

Robots don’t just pop up out of thin air, they are created by brilliant minds who know all of the ins and outs of the machines. Steve Grzanich and Scott Sargis (President at Strategic Search Corporation) discussed the number of robotics engineering jobs in the US now that are out numbering the available candidates, which says a lot about the market at the moment. Robots are only going to increase in the future, so why not grow along with them.